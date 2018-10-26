'Halloween' director David Gordon Green on fighting against final girls, Michael Myers and the male gaze

Well, I could never rid myself of the male gaze, unfortunately. So as writers, Danny and Jeff Fradley and myself bring our architecture of what we think would be fun as viewers. And dispelling the [trope of] final girl, the scream queen, and empowering the female characters, we can only do that to such a degree because of our genetics. So at a point, you cast the … out of a movie and you put powerhouses in these roles, and you ask questions of them, and you invite them into the creative conversations, and you hand the roles to them. And you do engage as a reactive director, as much as an active director, so that you can make it honest and emotional and take it to a place that the architecture wasn't going to do all along.