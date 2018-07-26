Review: ‘Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings’ can't solve the problem of CGI overload

As for Dee himself: His detective skills, which include note-perfect crime-scene reconstruction and lip reading, feel even more perfunctory than usual in the wake of all the supernatural intrigue. (You can only deduce so much when the laws of physics can be suspended at will.) I still miss Andy Lau, the Hong Kong superstar who originated the role in “Phantom Flame,” though the handsome Chao makes an agreeably mellow replacement. His Dee is invariably the most sane, grounded person in every scene, though once it’s time to bust out the wireworks, he can leap from rafter to rafter with the best of them. It’s the movie that never takes flight.