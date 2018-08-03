Review: Pooh and his friends bring a moving spirit of renewal to Disney's ‘Christopher Robin’

They all get along as splendidly as ever, their woodland harmony disrupted only by the occasional reported sighting of Heffalumps and Woozles. But then one day Pooh’s pals go missing, perhaps swallowed up by a mysterious gray fog that has descended on the forest; consciously or not, it’s a lovely, somber metaphor for the impermanence of memory. Certain that only Christopher Robin can save the day, Pooh makes use of a little magic and a little logic (“I always get to where I’m going by walking away from where I’ve been”) and soon arrives in his old friend’s London home, where much comic chaos involving spilt honey and shattered crockery ensues.