Hollywood goes to the dogs — and not just for summer pet projects

It sounds like Hollywood is becoming a kennel with cameras, but there's a long cinematic heritage for history of canine stars jumping through hoops for filmmakers. Rin-Tin-Tin, a German Shepard rescued from the battlefields of World War I by an American soldier, became an international star in the silent era and made more than two dozen pictures. The 1943 movie “Lassie Come Home" introduced the collie character to the movies. There were more than a half dozen sequels and follow-up films, as well as hit shows on television and radio. Disney's heart-tugging 1957 hit “Old Yeller" has been seen by generations — although the film's 1963 sequel, “Savage Sam,” was a commercial runt (and dismissed by the Washington Post reviewer as a “dogged, listless effort.”