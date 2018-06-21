'Eating Animals' takes thoughtful approach to food supply

And yet because “Eating Animals” envisions a kinder future, in which more responsible eating brings about more traditional farming, Quinn leans into his visual juxtapositions. Yes, you will see plenty of drug-injected creatures engineered to suffer for more marketable (read: plumper) flesh, and shots of disturbingly pink lagoons of waste near hog processing plants that one activist calls a “fecal marinade.” But you’ll also see lots of Reese’s inspiringly gorgeous, flapping and fluttering turkeys, and at a Niman Ranch farm, charming footage of puttering, slop-happy pigs. The message is clear, and memorably rendered: Care about where your meat comes from, because then you might eat less of it, feel better when you do eat it, and cause a little less suffering in the world.