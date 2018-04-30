Ed Harris pulls double duty in HBO series 'Westworld' and Netflix movie 'Kodachrome'

"Stanley Kubrick called me up one day and asked me to play the sergeant in 'Full Metal Jacket,' and I said no," he recalled, referencing the abusive drill instructor played by the late R. Lee Ermey in Kubrick's 1987 Vietnam War film. "[Ermey] was great and did a much better job than I would have done. But that always make me kind of go, 'What were you thinking about?' " He shook his head with a rueful smile. "It might have been that I had a few too many beers that night. It was foolish."