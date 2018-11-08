Review: A psychopath smolders in seductive Argentine crime drama 'El Angel'

The methodical and measured pace, especially during the film’s second hour, is somewhat frustrating. As audiences watching a crime film, we expect a flurry of activity depicted in montage, but “El Angel” deliberately denies that, and like its protagonist, never loses its cool. The pace reflects the laid-back, composed demeanor of this young killer, who calmly murders and disfigures anyone who inconveniences him. That pace is somewhat uncomfortable, but so is confronting just who — and what — Carlitos is. “El Angel” doesn’t offer any concrete answers, and though it paints a vivid portrait of this real-life devil, the fact is that ultimately, we end up seduced by him as well.