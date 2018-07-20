Denzel Washington and Ashton Sanders on the father-son dynamic of 'Equalizer 2'

“Equalizer 2” picks up where 2014’s original — which was loosely based on the 1980s procedural TV series starring Edward Woodward — left off. Washington’s Robert McCall, an ex-government operative turned avenging angel, is still doling out justice for the exploited and oppressed. Though Antoine Fuqua’s action-crime thriller very much earns its R rating for violence, there’s an unexpectedly emotional through line this time thanks to a relationship McCall builds with a teenage neighbor (Sanders) about to make poor life decisions. When a group of men looking to kill McCall takes the young man hostage, McCall is faced with some tough choices.