Review: Michael Moore's 'Fahrenheit 11/9' channels outrage in a messy but powerful way

That doesn’t mean Moore wants you to cry, however. He also doesn’t want you to buy into optimism, either. We’re past that, he believes. “Fahrenheit 11/9” may be a scattered summing-up of bad origins, and a loose blame game about our present corrosiveness, but what gives it its sear is its message of a ruptured country as eminently fixable, as long as wishing and hoping is replaced by organizing and doing.