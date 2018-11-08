Review: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ is one great big Dumble-snore

Then again, who knows what they were thinking, judging by 2016’s rickety “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which was written for the screen by Rowling herself and directed by David Yates with none of the grave, elegant atmospherics he brought to bear on the last four Potter films. Their collaboration seems to have actually worsened with this movie, the second installment of a projected five-feature franchise. “The Crimes of Grindelwald” is somehow both hectic and leaden, a thing of exhausting, pummeling mediocrity. It offers up dazzling feats of sorcery and realms of wonderment (early 20th-century London and Paris among them) and manages to conjure the very opposite of magic.