Questions of streaming, ownership and why the closing of FilmStruck is a disaster for film buffs

For what is ownership, when it comes to the cultural products we love? Is a digital file purchased from iTunes owned? Is a DVD owned? And if we are not the ultimate owners, can we depend at all on private companies, even ones with as rich an artistic legacy as Warner Bros., to preserve their culture and keep it available? One hopes that something as valuable as Turner Classic Movies — which shows classic films in their proper format, 24 hours a day — can survive on cable, but I’m old enough to remember when AMC felt a sense of fidelity to American Movie Classics, and the Sundance Channel and IFC showed noteworthy indie films around the clock.