Time-travel romance, but no magic, in the Japanese anime 'Fireworks'

I realize that condemning the objectification of the female body in anime may seem a bit like condemning the egg whites in a chocolate soufflé, to name another product that rivals this movie for sugar content. But some eggs are more offensive than others, and at some point you have to wonder who’s doing the beating. When Nazuna pauses to sing an old pop song beloved by her mother, it’s unclear why the filmmakers decided it was the right moment to cut to a glimpse of her posterior, complete with suggestively billowing skirt. Was this really the most expressive angle available? Has she suddenly started singing through her lower back?