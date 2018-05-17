The bracing 'First Reformed,' starring a superb Ethan Hawke, resurrects Paul Schrader's career

The leaders of Abundant Life plan to celebrate the 250th anniversary of First Reformed with a reconsecration ceremony, a chance to fire up the rusty old organ and hallow these halls anew, in memory of those who built them centuries ago. But for Toller, the faith of those early founders, who once used their chapel to shelter slaves fleeing north along the Underground Railroad, stands in stark contrast to the slick, corporatized hypocrisy of the modern American church — an institution that has betrayed its believers, its mission and, above all, the Earth over which God decreed that man should have dominion.