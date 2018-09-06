Discover rarely seen French film noir classics in vital American Cinematheque series

The actor, who reprised the role in Jean-Luc Godard's very different "Alphaville," here plays a hard-drinking, compulsively womanizing secret agent involved with 25 crates of gold who says things such as "dames like that take my breath away" and "if a bomb like that sang a number for the electric chair, they'd be turning them away." It's all set in a Casablanca that Humphrey Bogart would not recognize.