Brazilian filmmaker beautifully captures a friend's journey in 'Gabriel and the Mountain'

The movie’s physical authenticity is also a plus, especially masterful cinematographer Pedro Sotero’s acutely naturalistic visuals, through which Africa is never merely a backdrop, always present and breathing. And because Gabriel was found with all his belongings, including diaries and film rolls, Barbosa could be painstaking across four countries with the mile-marker accuracy of his storytelling. He not only was able to film exactly where Gabriel was — even making the trek to Kilimanjaro’s peak — but also cast the various Africans who had exchanges with him as guides or brokers or fast friends, as themselves. Their occasional voice-over remembrances of Gabriel, even Athuman’s mournful words about a difficult customer, only add to the warm mosaic of Barbosa’s carefully wrought, mysterious, and bittersweet elegy to this missed “white one.”