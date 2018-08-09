Review: Rob Tregenza's ‘Gavagai’ is a beautiful, melancholy journey through loss and its aftermath

You can imagine a blunter, more crowd-pleasing buddy-comedy version of this story, though whether you’d want to see it is another matter. Tregenza doesn’t force his two excellent leads to bond or bicker, to arrive at moments of epiphany and catharsis on cue. He knows that even our meaningful encounters with strangers tend to be fleeting ones; he also knows that people are almost always slower to reveal themselves than the movies allow time for. Nevertheless, there is an unspoken intimacy, a fondness of feeling that passes between Carsten and Nico almost like a shudder — something that, if only for 90 minutes, binds them to each other and to the majestic expanse of lakes, trees and sloping roads behind them.