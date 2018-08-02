Gemma Arterton's Time's Up-inspired short 'Leading Lady Parts' takes aim at the casting process

“I personally have heard things like ‘Could you lose a little bit of weight?’” Arterton says. “I remember once getting into an audition and the casting director saying ‘Don’t wear that jacket. You look really hench [big, muscular] in that.’ All the actors did additional EPK interviews and it’s so funny hearing their stories. Everyone talks about being told to lose weight overnight and things that are so ridiculous. But since #MeToo and Time’s Up, I think people are way more aware in casting situations of what they can and can’t say.