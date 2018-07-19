Review: ‘Generation Wealth’ examines extreme consumerism with a self-probing eye

But the mix of essay, history, critique, laughable spectacle, and reflection starts to feel unwieldy and steered toward easy assessments about the perils of loving money and worshiping appearance over substance. There’s little of the gently nurtured surprise in “Versailles” that resulted in a multi-faceted portrait of the initially cartoony wife — here, there’s something almost expected about how our snickers turn to sympathy (or, in the case of the hedge fund guy, schadenfreude). It often feels as if these thumbnail sketches would be more resonant if we knew more than just the carnivalesque befores and heart-laid-bare afters.