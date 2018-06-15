Overly reverant bio-pic 'Gotti' strands a solid John Travolta performance in less-than-epic drama

If there’s any reason to see this film, directed with more reverence than chops by Kevin Connolly (Eric from HBO’s “Entourage”), it’s for the terrific title turn by John Travolta who channels the many facets of the code-conscious Gotti’s dubious persona — from warm, loving and charismatic to coarse, volatile and ruthlessly ambitious — with deep and credible commitment. If only all that great work was in the service of a wholly better movie.