From oysters to hula hoops, the fantastic worlds of 'Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami'

Jones: I'd say I'm flexible within the world of art. I see art in everything. But it's about making it better, creating something, growing out of nothing. I'm not finished by a long shot. That's what drives me. I'm just following a calling, basically. And you follow what I call the yellow brick road. I always say, we do a yellow brick road and one thing leads to another leads to another. I also have the giant octopus philosophy, it's like tentacles that will reach out for you and if you are there at that time, you can go with that tentacle or say, "Leave me alone." For me, I go with that tentacle — I don't know where you're taking me, but I like to explore. I always say, coming from Jamaica I'm a pirate and a gypsy. I come from a small island that has amazing powers.