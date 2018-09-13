Review: '70s director Hal Ashby and his wonderful films are captured in the fascinating documentary 'Hal'

Ashby and Jewison set up shop in Frank Sinatra's former bungalow on the Goldwyn lot in Hollywood, and the habits of a lifetime took shape there: sleeping little, smoking weed ("you could get a contact high just walking in," a visitor says) and using his phenomenal memory for footage as he worked almost around the clock. (Even though he was married five times and had no lack of female companionship, everyone agrees that the reality was that Ashby was married to his job).