Forty years later, the original haunts of 'Halloween' still scare up a crowd in South Pasadena

Interestingly, the Myers house (which has since been designated a South Pasadena Historic Landmark) was saved due to its significance as one of the town’s earliest homes — not because of its connection to the movie. In 1988, when the house was in danger of being bulldozed to make way for a condominium complex, then-City Councilman David Margrave swooped in and bought it for the bargain price of a silver dollar, under the condition that he move it off the lot by the end of the week.