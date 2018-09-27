Review: Brooding thriller ‘Hold the Dark’ will chill you to the bone

Embedded in the movie’s DNA is a view of tribalism and man’s capacity for savagery that may not be terribly new, but it’s rendered through Saulnier’s measured compositions and methodical pacing with an almost stern respect. (How else would we get the pitch-black thrillers Saulnier loves if human beings weren’t so terrible to each other?) “Hold the Dark” clings to the notion that in the quest to make sense of what roils inside us – hunger, anger, grief – the Vernons of the world readily enter the abyss, while others, like Core, whom Wright plays with a bone-deep strickenness, and James Badge Dale’s conscientious local cop on the trail of Vernon, embrace that there’s something that should pull us back from it.