Review: Timothée Chalamet lusts, loves and sells dope in the intoxicating ‘Hot Summer Nights’

And don’t try to unpack the details of the flimsy drug story — the timeline doesn’t hold up to a shred of scrutiny. Though it gives the film high stakes and menace, it’s hardly about selling drugs. What it is about is seduction, longing, sexual anticipation and broken trust. And how all that seems heightened under the blistering summer sun, salt-licked and sweat-dripped. The three lead actors could not be more suited to the task of embodying the promise of sex. Chalamet, skinny and doe-eyed, has a hungry gaze, gobbling his objects of affection with his eyes, whether the coy McKayla or the hunky Hunter. It’s a love triangle with Danny at the center, in love with both McKayla, his would-be girlfriend, and a bromance with best friend Hunter, a person we watch him fall head over heels for, with each violent beating and spray of cash.