Review: 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' hits the open seas with its creature comforts intact

None of the filmmakers — or the kids in its core demo — are likely considering the gender politics of the franchise, but the “Hotel Transylvania” films take a subtle, regressive approach to funny women. Sure, Gomez gets billing, but she’s the straight woman among a male cast that would otherwise be the lineup at a comedy festival. Fran Drescher and Molly Shannon are back in minor roles, but they fade into the brightly designed backgrounds. And really, when else have these flamboyant actresses failed to make an impression?