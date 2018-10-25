Review: Gerard Butler submarine thriller 'Hunter Killer' borders on parody

Think of every military action movie cliché you can. The maverick hero who's just an average guy. The uptight, rule-following second-in-command who learns a good lesson. The token concerned woman who has one line. Enemies who aren't so different after all. So many of these hackneyed stereotypes are thrown at the Gerard Butler-starring Navy thriller “Hunter Killer” that you have to wonder if this is the “Scary Movie” of submarine cinema. Directed by Donovan Marsh, with an army of action producers behind it, “Hunter Killer” is just this side of a parody. If you aren't taking it too seriously, the film is a hoot, even if that's not exactly what the filmmakers were going for.