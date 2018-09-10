Two years after 'Moonlight,' Barry Jenkins has another emotional night in Toronto with 'Beale Street'

“Beale Street” opens in limited release on Nov. 30, distributed by Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures. Expectations will be high following “Moonlight,” but Jenkins has made a movie that’s true to Baldwin’s book and spirit, irrespective of any assumptions audiences might make about what an best-picture follow-up should look like. (Appropriate, because “Moonlight” upended people’s ideas about what a best-picture Oscar winner could be in the first place.)