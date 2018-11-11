Indie Focus: Lessons from history in 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,' 'The Front Runner' and 'Outlaw King'

Josh Rottenberg spoke to Tim Blake Nelson and the Coens for a story that will run soon. A longtime collaborator with the Coen Brothers, Nelson said of the new movie’s unusual structure: “It was always going to be an anthology movie. They were always meant to exist together as a piece. And I think in the journey of writing the six different stories and finally arriving at the culminating one, they discovered how the six stories fit together. In an anthology that addresses the very notion of our mortality in the very dangerous landscapes of the West during American expansion — to have that be the unifying theme is so poignantly fitting. The stories really do belong together and build to something quite moving."