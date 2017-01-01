Indie Focus: New year begins with tributes to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to your weekly field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

This newsletter should be hitting email inboxes on the first day of a new year. And it comes at the end of one of the more dramatic weeks in recent memory, with the deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, just one day apart. Together their legacy stretches from Hollywood’s Golden Age and films such as “Singin’ in the Rain” to the original “Star Wars” and its upcoming “Episode VIII.” They were a remarkable pair, each with individual gifts and a bond between them that proved to be closer than anyone could have imagined.

This past week also saw the release of two reflective, gentle films that may provide some relative emotional shelter from the storms of recent events. “20th Century Women” and “Paterson” are among my personal favorites of this past year and, I would say, not to be missed.

Our recent conversation with some of the year’s lead actor Oscar contenders is now online. It was an intriguing mix of generations, with Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea,” Robert De Niro for “The Comedian,” Adam Driver for “Paterson,” Joel Edgerton for “Loving,” Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge,” and Matthew McConaughey for “Gold.”

There was a part of the conversation where De Niro, McConaughey, Garfield and Driver all shared their experiences working with director Martin Scorsese that was just electric. As Garfield said, “I want to hear what Mr. De Niro has to say.” And the notoriously untalkative De Niro was downright chatty when it came to talking about his longtime collaborator.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

When it was first reported that Carrie Fisher had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, who could have imagined the outcome. Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, are the kind of personalities whom one grows accustomed to and sadly, come to take for granted. And the moment they are gone we immediately realize how much they meant to us and how much they will be missed.

Meredith Woerner wrote an appreciation of Fisher, saying “Before there was Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss, there was Fisher. Before there was Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, there was Fisher. Before there was Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and even the beloved Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, there was Fisher providing a female face to a universally admired action hero. A fact she struggled for years to accept before finally surrendering to her own iconic status.”

Debbie Reynolds with daughter Carrie Fisher at the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 25, 2015.

I wrote about the many projects Fisher was involved in as an actor and writer, from “Star Wars” to a possible sequel to “Wishful Drinking.” “If Carrie Fisher’s greatest role truly was as Carrie Fisher, actress, author, raconteur and chronicler of Hollywood’s generational transitions, she was in the midst of a creatively flourishing time.”

Kenneth Turan wrote an appreciation of Reynolds, noting, “With the exuberance and joy of performance as one of its themes, ‘Singin' in the Rain,’ and Reynolds’ part in it, has proved to be the Hollywood musical’s most durable example, the real tinsel underneath all the fake stuff.”

I also wrote about Reynolds, including a memory of moderating a Q&A with her a few years ago. “That crowd loved Debbie Reynolds, the plucky, perseverant woman next door. But more importantly, she loved all of them. She loved all of us and gave us everything she had.”

Michael Phillips at the Chicago Tribune wrote about them both and the air of tragedy that hovers over their deaths coming in such short succession, writing, “I don’t know if it’s cruel irony or pure poetry to lose them both so close together, but it feels terrible either way.”

Hunter Harris at Vulture and Teo Bugbee at MTV News both wrote about “Postcards From the Edge” and how its fictionalized portrait of an unusual mother-daughter relationship may be Fisher’s most lasting piece of screenwriting.

And the new documentary about the two of them, “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” has seen its HBO premiere date pushed forward to Jan. 7.

‘20th Century Women’