Indie Focus: Transitions in 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot,' 'Eighth Grade' and 'Custody'

Reviewing the film at Vanity Fair, K. Austin Collins added, “Perhaps we should be thankful that ‘Don’t Worry’ adds up to more than merely boilerplate ‘road to recovery’ hagiography — even if that’s almost entirely thanks to its performances, which are a strange mix of earnest and wink-wink idiosyncratic. … I walked out of ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot’ with less of a sense of who Callahan was than of how hard it must be to make a movie about someone like Callahan — or, for that matter, any remotely complex person. His life practically begged for a great feature-film treatment; by the end of this effort, it’s still begging.”