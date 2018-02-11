Indie Focus: Women, men and the moment in 'Fifty Shades Freed,' 'Seeing Allred' and 'Permission'

At Time magazine, Stephanie Zacharek placed the new film within the context of the cultural moment, writing, "It's easier to laugh at these deliriously popular 'Fifty Shades' books and movies than to tangle with what's actually in them and with what they might mean to an audience. Plus, in the midst of our roaring cultural conversation about sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace, the elusive intricacy of what makes women tick is probably the last subject any of us wants to talk about. Which is exactly why now is the time to talk about it."