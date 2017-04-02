Indie Focus: Joining the conversation with 'Five Came Back,' 'Donnie Darko' and Walter Hill

Hello! I’m Mark Olsen, and welcome to another special midweek Sundance edition of your regular field guide to a world of Only Good Movies.

The new movie “Ghost in the Shell” had me thinking a lot this week about critics, movie journalism and how the conversation around a movie can come to define that movie. In some ways a movie only comes to really matter because of conversation around it, and “Ghost” generated some inspired, thought-provoking writing, including Justin Chang for The Times, Emily Yoshida for Vulture and Alison Willmore for Buzzfeed.

The TCM Classic Film Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday, April 9. It is always a treat because of the expertly chosen lineup, this year running from “America America” to “Zardoz,” but also for the madcap enthusiasm of the audience members. This year will be especially poignant given the recent death of network host Robert Osborne, to whom this year’s festival is now dedicated.

Our screening last week of Marc Webb’s “Gifted” was powered by 10-year-old star Mckenna Grace’s boisterous enthusiasm. We will be showing “The Lost City of Z” with director James Gray on hand for a Q&A on Monday, April 3. Gray is a world-class talker about movies, and it’s a conversation I’m really looking forward to. Keep on the lookout for updates and future events at events.latimes.com.

‘Five Came Back’

Premiering on Netflix (and getting a limited theatrical run) is a three-part documentary series called “Five Came Back,” based on the 2014 book by Mark Harris that covers the experiences of five Hollywood directors during World War II.

Meryl Streep is the film’s narrator, and contemporary filmmakers are paired with each of the five filmmakers for a mix of authority and admiration, so that the impressive casting features Steven Spielberg for William Wyler, Guillermo del Toro for Frank Capra, Paul Greengrass for John Ford, Francis Ford Coppola for John Huston, Lawrence Kasdan for George Stevens.

Netflix is also currently featuring some of the films created by the filmmakers during the war, including Huston’s “San Pietro” and “Let There Be Light,” which were an influence on Paul Thomas Anderson’s “The Master.”

For The Times, Kenneth Turan noted that “Hollywood's directors weren't always boyish figures who looked good in baseball caps. Once upon a time they were full-fledged adults whose life experiences included the darkest sides of human nature.” And of the five filmmakers featured, “They all unhesitatingly abandoned their careers at the start of World War II in order to work for the common good, an action that changed their lives, and their films, forever.”

In the New York Times, Ben Kenigsberg wrote: “Above all, ‘Five Came Back’ is an invitation to see more: It’s hard to watch it without wanting to visit (or revisit) Wyler’s ‘Mrs. Miniver’ or Ford’s ‘They Were Expendable.’ It’s further proof, if any were needed, that these men weren’t simply creating propaganda, but art that would endure.”

At the Guardian, Peter Bradshaw wrote: “This film is the story of how these directors changed the war. … But it was the fact that they were movie directors that was important: they were natural leaders, autocratic and attuned to the field of battle. In that analogue age, movies were about marshalling huge numbers of people in actual spaces.”

Harris gave an interview to Kris Tapley at Variety on adapting his book into a multi-part doc series and in particular using current filmmakers to help move the film. “It ended up feeling organic,” Harris said. “We decided we’d see what parts of the story they felt comfortable guiding us through, and what dovetailed nicely with their insights into who these directors were.”

‘Donnie Darko’

Richard Kelly’s 2001 apocalyptic suburban sci-fi teen drama “Donnie Darko” has had an unusual life befitting such an unusual movie. A flop on its initial release, the film built a cult following that resulted in a 2004 director’s cut and an ongoing afterlife for its story about a boy struggling with mental illness and time travel in the 1980s. If you’re the kind of person who feels you woke up one day in an alternate reality, “Donnie Darko” is for you.

Both versions of the movie are being re-released in a new restoration in celebration of the film’s 15th anniversary. In Kelly’s uncanny conflation of Steven Spielberg and David Lynch, an exploration of Americana that feels like both a celebration and a spasm of revulsion, “Donnie Darko” prefigures the recent wave of throwback genre storytelling that seems to have reached its apex with “Stranger Things.”

The Times’ Justin Chang wrote a new piece on the film, saying: “Is the entire world at stake, or just Donnie’s? The genius of Kelly’s movie is that it refuses to acknowledge a meaningful difference. … There is solipsism as well as grandeur in these doom-and-gloom spectacles, but there is also tremendous feeling — and in ‘Donnie Darko,’ that feeling manifests itself most powerfully in an abiding reverence for the cultural touchstones of its moment.”