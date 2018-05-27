Indie Focus: Inventing the self in 'Mary Shelley,' 'The Gospel According To André' and 'Sollers Point'

Television critic Robert Lloyd reviewed the film for The Times, writing, "Were the film entirely a work of fiction, it would still be an impressive, cohesive piece. A tight script is never far from addressing its themes without ever hectoring the viewer; 'The Tale' is always a drama and never a tract. And yet that it is based in fact does matter, not just for the authenticity 'true story' adds, but because ideas about fiction and nonfiction, truth and lies and the editing of scraps of information — what a documentarian does, after all — are actively addressed."