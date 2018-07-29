Indie Focus: Hidden lives in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout,' 'Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood,' and 'Puzzle'

For Buzzfeed, Alison Willmore looked at the connection between Cruise, the franchise and its audience, writing: “There's no reason to believe the actual world would stop spinning without Cruise in it, but there's something peculiarly endearing about his insistence that it might, and that everything he's doing is on our behalf. When he earnestly vows ‘I won't let you down’ to another character in the movie, it feels like he's stopped just short of turning to the camera and saying the line to the audience, promising to always be there for us. And then he sets off running, as fast as he can — as if, if he just tried hard enough, he could outrun death itself.”