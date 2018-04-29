Indie Focus: Summer sneaks plus 'Zama,' 'Disobedience,' and 'Duck Butter'

"Zama" marks the return of Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel after nearly 10 years and proves more than worth the wait. An overwhelming work of profound vision, "Zama" is an adaptation of the novel by Antonio di Benedetto and a radical examination of masculine fragility and colonial folly. In the film, a functionary of the Spanish government waits at a remote South American outpost for new orders. That is largely the plot of the movie, but what happens — and how it feels, looks and sounds — is so much more.