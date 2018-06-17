Indie Focus: Real struggles with 'Superfly,' 'En El Septimo Dia,' and 'The Year of Spectacular Men'

For The Times, Kelley spoke to McKay about his return to feature filmmaking after his recent work in television. He said, “I think that somehow all the little pieces fell into place in this movie. It's a small, independent realist film, and it's about a segment of the population that isn't often portrayed in films. But it's also not a bummer, it's not a torturous drama, it's a fun movie. I think it's also really refreshing for people to see these people who never acted before put in such strong performances in a film.”