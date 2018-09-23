Indie Focus: Trying times in 'The Sisters Brothers,' 'Fahrenheit 11/9' and 'Colette'

I spoke to Audiard, Riley and Phoenix for a story that will be publishing soon. On persuading Audiard to come onto the project, Riley, a producer on the film along with his wife, Alison Dickey, said, “One of Jacques’ main concerns to begin with was, ‘Why should we do this? Why does the world need another western?’ And then we set about finding the film inside of the book and inside that film was all kinds of questions about masculinity and the future and optimism and facing your past and dealing with your family relationships and what is predetermined and what is a choice. And this idea that even the worst people or people who have done terrible things are still capable of transformation and change. I think that's a really cool idea.”