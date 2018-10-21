Indie Focus: Getting along in 'Wildlife,' 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' and 'Thunder Road'

Nothing if not an iconoclast himself, David Gordon Green may not be the first filmmaker you would think of for the latest iteration of the venerable “Halloween” series, but that’s part of what makes his, er, stab at the franchise such a surprise. The new movie is meant as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original film, with star Jamie Lee Curtis returning to her role as Laurie Strode, here depicted as a woman haunted for all these years by the events she suffered through at the hands of ruthless killer Michael Myers.