Indie Focus: Survival in 'You Were Never Really Here,' 'A Quiet Place' and 'Lean On Pete'

At the Village Voice, Bilge Ebiri added, "Onscreen, our hero is a shadow, literally and spiritually. And by skirting the edge of oblivion, he has somehow turned his self-loathing and self-negation, all his self-destructive impulses, into a kind of secret power. As much as he needs to break free of his demons, his demons are also partly the reason why he's able to do what he does. Ramsay has taken that terrifying paradox — one that many artists can probably relate to — and turned it into a transcendent, at times almost dangerous film."