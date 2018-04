Indie Focus: Survival in 'You Were Never Really Here,' 'A Quiet Place' and 'Lean On Pete'

Emily Zemler spoke to Haigh, who previously made the films "Weekend" and "45 Years," about the filmmaker he is and the filmmaker he still can be. "I'm becoming more confident in realizing the type of filmmaker I am and that that's not going to be for everybody," he said. "You can't expect to connect with everybody and that's all right. The more I make films I'm learning that you don't have to make films for everybody. A film can be made for a smaller group of people than that and it still warrants an existence."