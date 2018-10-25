Review: Uplifting Iraq war drama 'Indivisible' emphasizes the power of community

What’s refreshing about “Indivisible,” co-written by Evans, Cheryl McKay and Peter White, is the way it balances the narratives of the troops away at war and the family members who stay at home. The wives are given much more to do than simply act concerned on the phone (though they are often that). They are pillars of the community, fighting their own battles when the effects of war hit home. Heather is a fully formed character: a mother with a career as a photographer; a Readiness Committee volunteer who cradles the widowed when the notification chaplains come calling; and a wife who goes through her own painful journey with her husband’s absence.