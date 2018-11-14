Review: Mark Walhlberg and Rose Byrne star in funny and moving 'Instant Family'

Director/co-writer Sean Anders really takes to heart the “instant” part of his new family dramedy “Instant Family.” The film drops us right into the lives of Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) with little fanfare, as if to say to the audience, “Catch up guys, we've got a lot of story to tell.” It's not too difficult to pick up what Anders is putting down, as Pete and Ellie are the kind of nice, upper-middle class, fast-talking, attractive white couple who frequently populate this kind of film. They're missing one thing: kids. As business partners who flip rundown houses, they've never met a challenge they couldn't tackle, so off to foster-parenting class they go. They just don't know just how big of a challenge they're in for.