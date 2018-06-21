Mackenzie Davis carries 'Izzy Gets … Across Town' but ultimately, do we care if she makes it?

Papierniak’s film is energetic, jam-packed with talent and has a likable indie throwback feel with some memorable moments. Will Izzy get across town? All that matters is what she learns along the way, right? But in an ultimately frustrating ending, we question if she even grew at all, and if not, why we spent the time with her at all — especially when all of those other characters have the potential to be so much more compelling. In the end, Papierniak doesn’t offer up an answer.