Leonard Maltin remembers his friend character actor James Karen, who worked with everyone from Brando to Monroe

Karen, who passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94, had matinee-idol looks but turned down a chance to work for MGM mogul Louis B. Mayer in order to stay true to his first love, the theater. He appeared in some 20 Broadway plays, but he was best known to New Yorkers and others in the Northeast as Mr. Pathmark, the TV spokesman for a large supermarket chain. He wore glasses and would have seemed professorial had he not also worn a friendly smile while selling chicken fryers or fresh produce in a never-ending series of commercials. For a freelance actor this was the jackpot, a gig that lasted 30 years and earned him a million airline miles.