With the gay conversion therapy drama 'Boy Erased,' Joel Edgerton hopes to stir hearts and change minds

It all comes down to belief: If you believe that homosexuality is a choice and can therefore be “corrected,” you’re told that by church leaders you hold a lot of stock in and there’s a place that professes to have an 84% success rate, then just maybe you go, “OK, this is a good solution.” When I meditated on whether to really amplify the danger of Love in Action, it made me realize that I think it would be more terrifying to be administered therapy by someone who had true conviction and was telling you, “We’re all in this together and it’s going to be an amazing experience.”