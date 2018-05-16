John Travolta on #MeToo: 'I honestly don’t know a ton about it'

"Picasso had sketches he didn't sell and weren't as popular as other things," he said. "Every artist has an audience for different things they do, so there's no fixed idea of what success is. … 'Battlefield Earth' was a beautiful idea to try to execute. Did we have the technical needs to make it 'Star Wars' or the money to make it 'Star Wars?' No, but I was very proud to get it done. That was a personal accomplishment for me. I could literally do anything I wanted, and I got it done. I have no regrets. I put it in my reel."