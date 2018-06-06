'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is an improvement, which doesn't make it necessary

Cataclysmic though the circumstances may be in the Jurassic Cinematic Universe, it would be hard to imagine this Spielberg-produced franchise pulling off an equivalent shift in perspective. Those scaly green dinosaurs, while hardly devoid of brains or emotions, elicit little more than shrieks and the occasional “aww”; no matter how many genetic upgrades are administered, they exist to stomp, rage, bite, claw and terrorize. The metaphor is so obvious it practically ceases to be a metaphor: These movies will go on and on, but some of us are still waiting for them to evolve.