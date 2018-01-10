Kenneth Turan's DVD picks of the week: Spencer Tracy in the courtroom

Spencer Tracy had a very long career, and though he often played a tough when he was young, his old age, as two new discs from Kino Lorber demonstrate, saw him as a venerable man of the courts.
"Inherit the Wind," directed by Stanley Kramer, saw him as attorney Clarence Darrow facing off against Fredric March's William Jennings Bryan in this dramatization of the celebrated 1920s Scopes trial.
"Judgment at Nuremburg," also directed by Kramer, costarred Burt Lancaster, Marlene Dietrich, Montgomery Clift and lots more in a taut drama that still packs a wallop.
