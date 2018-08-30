Review: 'Kin' is a dark, hyper-violent tale of brothers that seems apt for dog days of summer

The violence in the film’s third act is shocking, and it strains both the suspension of disbelief and the honestly shameful PG-13 rating. “Kin” is not a blockbuster or a heroic young-adult tale (though the film may this, it is at the last moment). It’s just a devastatingly sad and terrible story about two brothers who make bad choices, suffer the consequences and lose the last shreds of family they have left. No amount of 11th-hour twists, reveals or bigger ideas can shake that inescapable feeling of dread and sorrow.