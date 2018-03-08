More than 50 years later, 'The King of Hearts' remains a sadly apt take on war and madness

There is a moment somewhere along the line in "King of Hearts," when a coronation procession, a handsome carriage drawn by a snow-white camel and attended by a crowd just down from the local Asile d'Aliennes dressed in borrowed finery, roars and rattles through the shell-pocked village square of the beleaguered French town in World War I. The whole tableau is rich with detail, all of it mad and slapstick, yet in the context of the piece there is a lovely, tidy and enchanting logic to it all.