Review: Why critics were wrong in 1934 about 'L'Atalante,' French filmmaker Jean Vigo's only feature

“L’Atalante” is about how the world, in its wonder and cruelty, is both for and against lovers, often dizzyingly so. And what splendidly captures this as well as anything is Maurice Jaubert’s wonderful score, which Vigo used judiciously, often marrying it exquisitely to diegetic rhythms (a far-off bell, industrial clacking, an on-screen accordion) for enthralling effect. It’s a brilliant early example of the possibilities the sound era offered in framing a story’s emotions to carry a moviegoer along. Jaubert’s tuneful contribution is made all the more hypnotic by the many earthy, realistic sequences in which no music plays. That way, when it emerges, as when it decorates the movie’s famous crosscutting of its separated lovers — she in a drab hotel, he on the barge — in simultaneous erotic reverie, the effect is memorably overwhelming.